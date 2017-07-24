Funding allows push for safe drinking water

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County health officials are pushing to educate and provide area residents with safe, quality drinking water, thanks to a stream of state funding through the NYS Drinking Water Program.

County leaders recently approved that $13,800 be applied to the county’s health department for the program. That money will allow the department to pay for man hours, equipment, day-to-day travel, conferences and training expenses, and any additional expenses for the Drinking Water Program.