NBT Bank announces scholarships at student career day event

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – NBT Bank Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Chewens presented scholarships totaling $10,000 to six participants in the bank’s Summer Employment Program at its annual Student Career Day held Wednesday, July 19, at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich.

Eligibility for the scholarship awards is based on several factors, including job performance and the completion of at least one year of summer employment with NBT Bank. Recipients this year were: John Graziano, who was awarded $2,500; and Katelyn Cook, Morgan Chapman, Torri Halaquist, Taylor Theleman and Jennifer Burke, who were each awarded $1,500.