Senators get Raudy, Read Ponies riot act, 7-3

HARRISBURG, PA – Harrisburg catcher Raudy Read collected three hits and drove in four runs to guide the Senators to a 7-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night at FNB Field. Casey Delgado surrendered six runs over four innings in the Ponies’ fourth straight loss.

Down by a run in the fifth, Harrisburg took the reins of the game against Delgado. The first three hitters of the inning reached before Read ended Delgado’s night by ripping a go-ahead, two-run double to left. Dan Gamache greeted Corey Taylor with a run-producing groundout and Osvaldo Abreu added an RBI single.

Read’s hit in the fifth capped a strong night at the plate for the Harrisburg catcher. He put the Senators on the board in the first by lining a single to left. In the fourth, he blasted Delgado’s 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall for his tenth homer of the season.

Binghamton had supplied Delgado with three runs of support early against Harrisburg starter Austin Voth. In the second, Tomas Nido put the Ponies on the board with an RBI single and Gustavo Nunez gave them the lead with a sacrifice fly. Kevin Taylor extended the advantage with a run-producing single in the third.

The Rumble Ponies failed to cross the plate again after the third inning. Voth capped his night with two scoreless innings before handing off to the bullpen. Derek Self blanked Binghamton in the sixth and the seventh. Phillips Valdez closed the game with two scoreless innings.

Voth (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed three runs to earn his first win as a Senator since September 2015. Delgado (6-5) allowed seven hits and walked four in four innings in his first loss since April 29.

The Rumble Ponies (52-43) look to avoid the four-game sweep on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. LHP PJ Conlon starts for Binghamton against RHP Taylor Hill. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 1:15 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Casey Delgado had a ten-start unbeaten streak snapped with the loss…Binghamton suffered their first four-game losing streak since September 2016…the Rumble Ponies lost in a game started by Casey Delgado for the first time since May 9.

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

– Submitted