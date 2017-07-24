Ponies get Out-Wirked in pitchers’ duel, 1-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Harrisburg starter Wirkin Estevez tossed eight scoreless innings and Jose Marmolejos belted a tiebreaking home run in the eighth in the Senators’ 1-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at FNB Field. Corey Oswalt fired six scoreless innings, but could not steer Binghamton away from their third straight loss.

Estevez needed just 22 pitches to cruise through his first three scoreless innings. The righty stranded a pair of runners in the fourth and fifth before posting two straight perfect innings. Gustavo Nunez doubled to start the eighth, but was stranded when Estevez set down three straight Rumble Ponies.

Oswalt matched Estevez with six scoreless innings. The righty stranded five and held the Senators hitless with runners in scoring position in his first five blank frames. Harrisburg loaded the bases in the sixth, but Oswalt coaxed an inning-ending double play out of Dan Gamache to preserve the scoreless game.

Ben Griset took over for Oswalt and tossed a scoreless seventh inning. In the eighth, Champ Stuart made a sparkling catch in center to help Griset retire the first two hitters. Marmolejos ended the southpaw’s roll by blasting the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall for his ninth home run of the season.

Matt Oberste walked against Braulio Lara to open the ninth, but was doubled off first when Osvaldo Abreu leaped to snag Kevin Taylor’s sharp line drive to short. After the deflating double play, Lara retired David Thompson to seal his first save.

Estevez (3-1) scattered four hits and stepped around two walks over eight innings, a Double-A career-best. Oswalt allowed five hits over six scoreless innings in the no-decision. Griset (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

The Rumble Ponies (52-42) look to snap their three-game skid on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. RHP Casey Delgado takes the mound RHP Austin Voth.

POSTGAME NOTES: Left-handed hitters were 5-for-47 against Ben Griste before Jose Marmolejos homered against the southpaw in the eighth inning…Wirkin Estevez recorded 17 outs on the ground…Binghamton was shutout for the fifth time this season and suffered their second 1-0 loss in 2017

