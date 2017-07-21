Renewable energy fair this Saturday at Oxford Farmers' Market

OXFORD – Curious about solar? Looking for ways to manage energy costs in your home or on your farm? Wondering how much power those solar panels behind the Oxford Memorial Library are generating and how much they’re saving the library?

Come to the Oxford Farmers’ Market this Saturday, July 22 and get your questions answered by the best local experts in home, commercial and agricultural solar applications, as well as home energy reduction through conservation. The Market’s annual Renewables Roundtable is free and open to the public. Presenters will be on hand with helpful information, site visit applications, and to answer questions from 10 a.m. to noon.

Residents of Chenango County have access to some of the best local renewable energy experts in the state. New Berlin-based Great Brook Solar has led the way in providing sustainable clean energy sources for homeowners in New York State since 1978. Through government grants and private donations, The Oxford Memorial Library commissioned Great Brook Solar to install solar panels in October of 2016. Library Board Members, Fred Lanfear and Bill Troxell will summarize the solar experience to date and will explain the cost savings associated with this addition of photovoltaics. After the Market, Fred will lead a tour at the Library for those interested in learning more. Tour starts at 1:00 at the Oxford Memorial Library just across the bridge at 8 Fort Hill.