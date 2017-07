NORWICH "One of the strongest modern proponents of Baton Rouge-swamp blues, Kenny Neal is a second-generation southern Louisiana bluesman who is cognizant of the region's venerable blues tradition and imaginative enough to steer it in fresh directions."

That's how Chenango Blues Association (CBA) describes tonight's featured musician, Kenny Neal, as he's set to perform at the 2017 NBT Bank Free Summer Concert Series presented by CBA in Norwich's East Park at 7 p.m.