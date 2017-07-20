Wolf Mountain Nature Center to introduce pups to public this Sunday

SMYRNA – Local non-profit organization Wolf Mountain Nature Center is gearing-up to unveil its two fifteen-week-old wolf puppies, Cypress and Tauriel, to the public at "Pup Introduction Day," this Sunday, July 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Born on April 8 of this year at nationally-renowned Wolf Park in Indiana, it's reported Cypress and Tauriel made their way to Wolf Mountain Nature Center in exchange for two of Wolf Mountain Nature Center's own wolf puppies that were birthed earlier this year.

The exchange occurred to combat issues associated with inbreeding, says Wolf Mountain Founder and Staff Biologist Will Pryor, and while Wolf Mountain is not in the business of breeding or selling its animals, the organization thought it prudent to assure that its wolves remain out-crossed for the good of the species.