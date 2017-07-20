All American BMX rips up the weekend with three big races

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – The All American BMX team has been kept busy by the enthusiastic, steady and determined guidance of their head coach Dave Lawson.

Lawson's love of the sport of BMX racing has helped inspire the young team – as they have continued at a stellar pace – generally racing three, sometimes four times, during a weekend's time.

This past weekend, from Friday, July 14 until Sunday, July 16 – the All American BMX team took on three races, all with big implications on moving forward into the season.

On Friday, Vinny 'Rapid Redline' Lawson, took home a first-place finish in the Race for Life, Double Points Race at Tri-City BMX – as Vinny was the lone rider to compete in the triple event.