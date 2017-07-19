Ponies fail to come back in resumed game, 6-3

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Tuesday evening at NYSEG Stadium, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 6-3, in the resumption of a game originally suspended on May 13. Josh Smoker struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief in his first Major League rehab appearance with the Rumble Ponies.

Play resumed in the bottom of the third with the RubberDucks leading 6-3. Thomas Pannone, Akron’s starter when the game began in May, picked up where he left off and opened the day by tossing a perfect inning. The southpaw blanked the Ponies in the third and fourth before escaping unharmed from a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Pannone used another inning-ending double play to close the sixth and worked a scoreless seventh to earn the complete-game victory.

Scarlyn Reyes took over for the Rumble Ponies on the mound and racked up three strikeouts over three scoreless innings of relief. Smoker surrendered two singles to open the seventh, but kept the RubberDucks off the board.

Corey Oswalt had started the game for Binghamton when play began in May. The righty allowed six runs on eight hits over three innings and watched his earned run average rise by more than half-run to 2.87.

It took five attempts, but both teams finally concluded a contest that was originally postponed on May 1. It was suspended on May 13, before being postponed two more times on May 14, and July 17.

POSTGAME NOTES: The suspended game was Binghamton’s first since 2015…the game included a total of four hours, fifty-nine minutes of delay…including his three innings in the game, Scarlyn Reyes has posted 12.2 consecutive scoreless innings

