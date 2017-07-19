Greater Norwich Golfer’s Hall of Fame induction dinner

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – In honor of posthumous inductees Jim Mahoney and Bobbie Carson, on May 12, the Greater Norwich Golfer’s Hall of Fame held its annual induction dinner.

Jim Mahoney was a former resident of Norwich. When he wasn’t working for the Norwich Pharmacal Company, Mahoney was a regular golfer, both at Canasawacta Country Club (CCC) and at Seven Oaks in Hamilton, where he was a one-time scratch club champion. Mahoney possessed a sweet swing described by fellow Hall of Famer, Steve Upton, as “the best [he’s] ever seen.” Mahoney was the long time Member-Guest partner of Ed Lee in the CCC tournament.

“Jim was said to be shameless at recovering golf balls from water hazards. He carried two ball retrievers which he could hook together for greater reach,” said Doug Wilson in describing Mahoney. “Jim promoted the game to many and was a stickler for playing by the rules and with proper etiquette. His step-brother, Neil, was a farm team manager with the Boston Red Sox. Having set up a foursome in Cooperstown, Jim once joined Ted Williams in a round. When Ted [Williams] let his temper flair a couple of times, Jim ended the round––he always exemplified the highest standards of golf while playing at its highest levels.”