Sherburne falls to Schenevus in Otsenango PONY League playoffs

Cameron Turner Photo

SHERBURNE – The powerful and opportunistic Sherburne PONY League team has fallen, getting upset in a revenge game with Schenevus, in the semifinals of the Otsenango PONY League playoffs.

Schenevus pounded Sherburne in a 12-2 beating on Tuesday, July 18, as Schenevus grinded in the early innings to take the early lead – and keep it.

Notably, Sherburne used a powerful statement win on July 10, over Schenevus to claim the Otsenango Division C championship. However, almost exactly a week later and it was Schenevus who reversed the script to upset the division champs to end their run in 2017 and advance to the championship game.

Errors, errors throughout the game proved to be the downfall of Sherburne, who committed seven errors in the elimination game. Schenevus – who only outhit Sherburne by three hits, at nine to six – committed just one error in the field.