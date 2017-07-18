Three arrested for felony assault in city

NORWICH – Three city residents face felony assault charges following their arrest Friday by members of the Norwich Police Department.

On July 14, the NPD concluded an investigation into an assault that was said to have occurred in June of this year.

On June 5, 2017, the NPD said it had received a complaint through the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center of an assault that had occurred on Silver Street.

According to police, when officers arrived, they located the victim lying unconscious in the middle of Silver Street.

The victim had sustained trauma to both the head and face.

The Norwich Fire Department responded and transported the victim to the emergency room of UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. The victim was later transferred to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City.

It was concluded that the victim had sustained a fractured eye socket, several skull fractures and several brain bleeds.

On Friday, July 14, members of the NPD arrested Joseph P. Hughes, 54, of Sheldon Street; Joseph C. Hughes, 27, of Sheldon Street; and Nicholas R. Hughes, 25, of West Main Street.

All three individuals were charged with the class B felony of assault in the first degree.

The assault charge alleges that all three individuals, under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, they recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby caused serious physical injury to another person.

All three were arraigned Friday afternoon in Norwich City Court by acting City Court Judge James Cushman.

All three were ordered to be held at the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

They are scheduled to return to Norwich City Court this morning.

Police said the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office assisted with this case.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, but will require additional procedures and follow ups for the injuries

sustained during this assault, according to the police.