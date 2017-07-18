Another 'Lead Walk' in the books for county health department

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 18th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Health Department reports that it completed its annual Lead Poisoning Prevention/Education Walk earlier this month, a campaign that has been ongoing this year since May to help spread useful information regarding the effects of lead exposure.

A total of 16 participants from the Public Health Nursing and Environmental Health Departments visited nine towns throughout the county to distribute door hangers displaying important information as well as the slogan "Keep the air clear, lead may be near!"


