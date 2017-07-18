Rain Postpones Rumble Ponies & RubberDucks

BINGHAMTON, NY – The games scheduled for Monday night pitting the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Akron RubberDucks have been postponed due to inclement weather. The Ponies and RubberDucks will attempt to kick off their series on Tuesday at 5:35 PM. The teams will resume a suspended game in the bottom of the third inning with the RubberDucks leading 6-3. That contest will be played to a completion of seven innings and will be followed by another seven-inning game.

The Rumble Ponies will make up the rained-out nightcap as part of a doubleheader in Akron on a date that will be announced later.

Tickets for Monday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game.

Monday’s game marks the Rumble Ponies thirteenth postponement of the season and the ninth at home. Binghamton’s franchise record for postponed games in one season is 15, which was set in 1992.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Tuesday starting at 5:20 p.m. on Newsradio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

– Submitted