Edmeston falls in first round of Otsenango PONY League playoffs

EDMESTON – It is not often that an undefeated season comes to a close so early in the postseason – however, when Cooperstown visited Edmeston on Monday, a deadlocked game found Edmeston on the wrong side of the final score, losing 4-2.

Who better to upset the previously undefeated Edmeston PONY League, than Cooperstown – a team surrounded by Baseball’s own Hall of Fame.

“Cooperstown came out in the first inning swinging. They scored two runs on three hits, including doubles by the lead off hitter Kendall Haney and five hitter, Sam Rhodes,” said Edmeston head coach Jay Lyon.

A 2-0 hole right from the get-go is a tough thing to dig out of, but Edmeston was undefeated for a reason. Edmeston showed their grit, battling back for the quick 2-2 tie, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the first to answer the call.

“Edmeston came back in the bottom of the 1st and tied it at 2 taking advantage of 2 walks and an error on a hard hit ball to short,” said coach Lyon.

It was then that the pitchers of both squads went to work. Cooperstown enjoyed Kendall Haney and Jackson Martz combining for a no hitter.

“Haney had his curve ball working,” said coach Lyon of Haney who was credited with the win on Monday, having 12 strikeouts and just four walks, while adding a showing of 1-3 and two runs at the plate.

Taking the loss for Edmeston was Josh Martin, who tossed five 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, while striking out seven and walking just two. Parker Robinson and Nate Jennings also pitched for Edmeston in their efforts.

The score remained 2-2 for five straight innings, until the final inning rolled around.

“Both teams traded scoreless innings, giving up just one hit between them until the seventh inning,” said coach Lyon.

Cooperstown again rallied to produce two runs to pull ahead once again – proving to be just enough to close out Edmeston in the game, and effectively ending their undefeated run in 2017.

“In the top of the seventh, a lead-off walk, an error and back to back singles allowed two runs to score for Cooperstown, and that was enough,” said coach Lyon.

Edmeston failed to earn a hit in the game – a mark that obviously hurts production on the offensive end.

With the win, Cooperstown advances to the second round of the Otsenango PONY League playoffs.

Notably, Unatego edged out Greene with a 1-0 win on Monday as well.

C: 2 0 0 0 0 0 2– 4 6 1

E: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0– 2 0 2

Below is the schedule for the second round of the Otsenango PONY league going forward.

Tuesday July 18th – Semifinal Games to be played at 5:30 p.m.

Winners of the Division A and B Bracket games: Cooperstown at Unatego – 5:30 p.m. at site to be determined due to rain.

Winners of the Division C and D Bracket games: Schenevus at Sherburne – 5:30 p.m. at Sherburne

Notably, the Championship Game is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at Sidney Central School at 5:30 p.m.