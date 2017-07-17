Vestal High State Champs to be honored Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Vestal High School baseball team will be honored for their 2017 NYSPHSAA Class A state championship prior to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:35 PM. The players and coaching staff will be recognized by the Rumble Ponies team and front office on the field before the Ponies play the Akron RubberDucks.

The Golden Bears captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association title on June 10 with a 2-0 victory over Wantagh at NYSEG Stadium. The Golden Bears finished the season with a 17-7 record and also took home the Southern Tier Athletic Conference championship. Pitchers Kyle Taborne and Dom DiRado combined to pitch 14 scoreless innings in the semi-finals and finals, limiting their opponents to just nine hits and five walks.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

– Submitted