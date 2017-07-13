Local foundations honored for backing Sherburne revitalization project

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 13th, 2017

Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE – In honoring local charitable foundations for their continuous support in renovating the village over the last six years, the Village of Sherburne has placed a plaque on its newly renovated handicap-accessible Municipal Building as of Wednesday, June 12. The plaque can be viewed on the building's front beneath the Village Seal.

It's reported that in 2009, the Village of Sherburne Streetscape Committee and Tree Commission accepted the task of spearheading a renovation of the village's historic 1985-87 Main Street Preservation Revitalization Project.


