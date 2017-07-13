21st Relay for Life of Chenango County to take place in East Park tomorrow

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 13th, 2017

Frank Speziale Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY – Heading into its third decade of raising funds in the community to fight cancer, the 21st annual Relay for Life of Chenango County is set to take place tomorrow, July 14 –– for the first time ever in the City of Norwich's East Park –– from 2 p.m. to midnight, as participants strive to reach this year's goal of raising $120,000.

"Our theme is 'Back to Basics,' back to the original purpose of what Dr. Gordy Klatt first started in May of 1985, when he spent 24-hours walking or running a track in Tacoma, WA, raising money for the American Cancer Society," said Relay for Life of Chenango County Event Chair Kristina Shaw. "We won't be doing a 24-hour event, but the hours spent in East Park will show our friends, family and community members that may be fighting cancer––they are not in this fight alone."

Although officially commencing with the Opening Ceremony at 6:15 p.m., the event will be open-to-the-public in East Park beginning at 2 p.m.


