Hellcats washed away by Binghamton, in 12-0 flood

BINGHAMTON – The Hellcats, a formidable baseball team in their own right – however, a team that has been faced with some very solid competition of late.

The Chenango Legion Hellcats most recently dropped a 12-0 game to Binghamton Post #1645 – extending their current losing streak to eight losses and two tied games.

It was lights out for the Hellcats from nearly the start of the game. A 1-0 hole from the first inning is nothing – add on three runs in the second, with back-to-back innings in the third and fourth and the Hellcats were simply outgunned.