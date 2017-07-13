Hellcats washed away by Binghamton, in 12-0 flood

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 13th, 2017

BINGHAMTON – The Hellcats, a formidable baseball team in their own right – however, a team that has been faced with some very solid competition of late.

The Chenango Legion Hellcats most recently dropped a 12-0 game to Binghamton Post #1645 – extending their current losing streak to eight losses and two tied games.

It was lights out for the Hellcats from nearly the start of the game. A 1-0 hole from the first inning is nothing – add on three runs in the second, with back-to-back innings in the third and fourth and the Hellcats were simply outgunned.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook