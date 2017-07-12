'Hops & Chops' right at home in Sherburne

SHERBURNE – In its first month of operation, recently-opened bar and restaurant Hops & Chops has found itself right at home in downtown Sherburne.

Formerly the location of Nina's Italian Grill and more notably Lewis' restaurant, which was once a fixture in the Sherburne community, lifelong Sherburne-resident and Hops n Chops Owner/Operator Erin Shapley-Blenis says it has been her mission at Hops & Chops to provide local families within the community a 'destination.'

“Since we've opened, I've had a lot of people come in and say, 'Thank you, thank you for doing this for us. Thank you for bringing a place back where people used to go every Friday night, and can still go back now,'” Shapley-Blenis said.

Shapley-Blenis says that the vibe at Hops & Chops is that of a 'casual kitchen' where local residents can take their family to get higher-end food––“but you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for it.”