Edmeston and Sherburne named divisional champs, move on to playoffs

CHENANGO COUNTY – Much like Sherburne did, Edmeston ripped off a 2-1 record over the final games to lock up their Otsenango PONY League Division A Championship.

Edmeston defeated Greene by a score of 9-3 on Thursday, July 6, before ripping into Oxford for a 17-1 win – both divisional opponents.

Following the two big wins, Edmeston remained undefeated. That is until Edmeston played Cherry Valley-Springfield on the road on Monday, July 10, dropping their first game by a score of 9-8.

“Our record is a little over inflated as there are a couple forfeits mixed in, including our last game with Oxford,” said Edmeston head coach Jay Lyon of Oxford’s unfortunate forfeit due to vacation. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Palmer. Our true overall record of games played after last night is 6 -1.”