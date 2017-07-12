Hellcats falter at Forks,  fall in fifth inning

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

BINGHAMTON – It was a tough loss for the Chenango Hellcats Legion baseball team on Monday July 10, as the visitors eventually succumbed to a powerful offensive laden inning from Chenango Forks in the 7-4 setback.

Scoring one run a piece in the first and second innings gave the Hellcats an early 2-0 lead.

The Hellcats maintained their lead over the course of the game, until the bottom of the fifth when the wheels fell off.

Despite the Hellcats ace in Tommy Voce, on the mound, the Chenango County team had no answer as Chenango Forks knocked in run after run all to the dismay of the bobbling and misplaying Hellcats defense.