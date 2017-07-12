Sherburne PONY League rips off three wins to take division championship

Cynthia Winton Photo

SCHENEVUS – Faced with a doubleheader on Sunday, July 9, the Sherburne squad lit up the scoresheet with a 12-2 win in game over Schenevus – before an 8-1 win over Milford.

Sherburne and Schenevus battled in the close game – to begin with – each bringing in a run in the first inning.

Sherburne would take the lead in Otsenango PONY League Division C game, when the team managed to earn the run in the second inning. With a 2-1 lead, it was Schenevus who battled back for the momentary tie, scoring a run in the top of the third inning.

With the game knotted at 2-2, Sherburne exploded for a massive inning of eight runs to destroy the tie and take the lead in one final swoop. Nearly the entire batting order scored in the inning, as Sherburne marched to the 12-2 stomping of Schenevus at home.

Subsequently, the Marauders added a run in the fifth and sixth inning to close out the win.

SC: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0– 2

SE: 1 1 0 8 1 1 x– 12

SHERBURNE – A short break on the day of baseball, Sunday, July 9, and Sherburne’s PONY League squad went right back to work – this time taking the 8-1 win over Milford.

With a shortened game, Sherburne waisted no time getting right to work – knocking home a run to score Preston Eaves right out of the gates.

Two hits, that is all Sherburne could muster – but that is all that was needed to secure the win, as Milford managed just one hit and was nearly blanked, save a late security run.