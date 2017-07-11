Oxford Academy BOE to fill two board vacancies

OXFORD –– The Oxford Academy Board of Education recently accepted, with regret, the resignation of Board Members Dawn Golden and Tahitian Tefft.

On July 5, the Board decided to appoint two qualified people to serve on the Board until the next regular school district election in May 2018 instead of holding a special election due to the timing and costs associated with such an election. The Oxford Academy Board of Education is requesting that interested individuals have a strong commitment to the educational program at Oxford Academy, including open communication and partnerships with the faculty, staff and community.