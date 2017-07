Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SCHENEVUS – As the Otsenango PONY League regular season slowly comes to an end, the Unadilla Valley Storm need every game they can get to clinch a playoff berth.

With six teams already securing a playoff berth, UV had the opportunity on Thursday July 6, to take down the top team in Division C – Schenevus. Unfortunately, for UV, they dropped back one game in the Division C standings, as Schenevus won 15-6.