Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

OXFORD – In what will be their final game of the season, the Oxford PONY League team succumbed to Cherry Valley-Springfield on a final score of 9-6.

In what was a high-scoring affair, the Blackhawks always playing catch up and fighting to come from behind.

After the opening inning, they fell in a 3-1 hole. Oxford managed to score three runs of their own in the second inning, but Cherry Valley came back with two to reclaim the lead.