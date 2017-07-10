Arts in the Park kicks off July 13 in Hamilton

HAMILTON–The Arts in the Park Series returns for another season of talented musicians, ranging from jazz gems to folk roots, Thursdays on the Hamilton Village Green, free and open to the community. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

This year’s series, Siren Songs, celebrates the arts and women’s contributions to the arts, as well their voices in our communities, marking the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York State, three years ahead of the rest of our nation. After a century of progress and change, the impact and power of women’s voices in our communities remain a vital contribution to our cultural experience. The five concerts are planned for Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., starting July 13 and ending August 10.