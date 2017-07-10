Soldier accused of killing New York State Police trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.

The suspect, identified as Justin Walters, 32, surrendered without incident after the trooper and Walters' wife were killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border, New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said.

Trooper Joel Davis, 36, responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. He was approaching the home when he was shot, Beach said.