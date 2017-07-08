22 years of dedication and still going strong

NORWICH – Pictured above is Steve Benenati, a familiar face to all who attend Gus Macker in Norwich, each and every year. Steve has been with the Macker program for the entirety, stretching 22 years. Last year, saw Steve step down as the head referee for Gus Macker – although he still has chosen to stay involved.

“I am looking forward to this year. Every year, I have been working every year. I love basketball, I enjoy the community and somebody has got to do it. I no longer have any kids playing in Macker (Lauren 32, Ryan 30 and Katie 25). That is one of the enjoyable things, seeing your kids start on court A and work their way down the street,” said Benenati.