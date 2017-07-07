St. Denny on court schedule for plea Monday

NORWICH – Per the Chenango County Court schedule, a Norwich man accused of sex crimes is set to enter a plea on Monday morning, July 10, 2017.

28-year-old Norwich native Travis St. Denny was placed on the court schedule for the purposes of a plea and is set to appear before Judge James E. Downey at 11:15 a.m., at Chenango County Court, 11 Eaton Avenue, Courtroom C, this coming Monday.

St. Denny was indicted on seven felony counts of criminal sexual act, and would have been facing more than years of prison time if these specific charges were taken to trial.

Additionally added to the schedule is a waiver of indictment for St. Denny. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride was not available for comment Friday morning with regard to this specific matter.

St. Denny posted bail the day it was set by Downey, and is to voluntarily appear Monday with his attorney, Mr. Bergman.

St. Denny is presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. A guilty plea is considered the equivalent of a guilty rendered verdict if a case were to go to trial.

Court is open to the public.