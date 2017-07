OXFORD – This week, the Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes guitarist Joe Lombardi and singer Barbara Kraft to the bandstand in Lafayette Park, Saturday, July 8, 10 am to 12 noon.

Joe has been playing guitar since the late 1950’s, and Barbara has sung and played keyboard for many years. Together, they perform classics and vintage favorites ranging from Johnny Cash and Elvis to Perry Como. This program is free and open to the public.