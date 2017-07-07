Three races for another solid weekend, All American BMX is gearing up for some big races

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Compared to weekends in the past, this most recent one was a walk in the park – with some quality finishes along the way, of course.

The All American BMX team is gearing up for some big races in their near future, and with that in mind the mindset has been more focused on preparing for these coming races.

However, despite some big dates approaching, the team still managed to rally for back-to-back-to-back nights of racing on the holiday weekend.

On Thursday, June 29, the All American BMX riders traveled to Champion Speedway BMX for the Olympic Day race – a day of racing that saw head coach, Dave ‘Awesome’ Lawson returned to the track in the 46 and over cruiser class, for a third-place finish.