Gus Macker is back for its 22nd year in Norwich

NORWICH – Gus Macker weekend is upon us, as Norwich and the surrounding Chenango County area prepares for the massive influx of basketball players and their families. Macker, the 3 on 3 basketball hit of a weekend is put on by the Norwich YMCA and their many sponsors each and every year – as the 2017 edition marks the 22nd year Norwich has played host. Gus Macker will kick off on Saturday, July 8, and continue on to Sunday, July 9. Make sure to pick up The Evening Sun’s special Macker Edition – which will have tournament brackets inside – as they will be passed out by The Evening Sun staff, on July 8, Saturday morning.