Schumer, Tenney call on FEMA to support those impacted by severe weather

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 5th, 2017

NEW YORK STATE – This past holiday weekend, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D - NY) and U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R - New Hartford) were both quick to call on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid central-New Yorkers impacted by a recent string of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

“This past weekend, residents across central New York and the Mohawk Valley were ravaged by severe thunderstorms and flooding, and it is absolutely crucial that we get them the resources they need to recover,” said Senator Schumer in a press release. “I’m putting FEMA on notice now to be ready to support any requests for federal assistance so that communities have the resources they need to recover and rebuild.”


