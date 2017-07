NORWICH – Relay for Life of Chenango County organizers are urging team captains and participants alike to attend tonight's meeting, July 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at Morrisville State College, Norwich Campus.

Although considered a "drop-in," informal session, it's reported that "lots of information" will be given out at the meeting and it's important that at least one member from each team attend.