Submitted photo (L-R) Executive Director Gerry Geist of the Associations of Towns of the State of New York, Assistant Superintendent of Public Works in the Village of Greene Bruce Kinney, and Director of Cornell Local Roads Program David Orr.

ITHACA – Bruce Kinney, Assistant Superintendent of Public Works in the Village of Greene, was recipient of the 15-year attendance award on Wednesday, June 14 at the 72nd Annual School for Highway Superintendents.