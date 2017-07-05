Ponies rumble back for series win, 6-4

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies completed a come from behind victory on Monday evening at NYSEG Stadium, squeaking past the Harrisburg Senators, 6-4. After dropping the first game of the series, Binghamton rattled off three consecutive victories to win their first set since June 18 when they took two of three from Reading. It was the first game in the four-game series not decided by one run.

Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Rumble Ponies pushed across a trio of tallies after Senators Manager Matt Lecroy handed the ball to reliever Brady Dragmire. The rally started with help from Harrisburg shortstop Osvaldo Abreu, who booted Matt Oberste’s leadoff groundball. David Thompson followed with a line drive down the left-field line, scoring Oberste and tying the game at 4-4. Tomas Nido’s ground out moved Thompson to third, before Gustavo Nunez earned his second hit of the game with a single up the middle to give Binghamton their first lead since the second inning. Tyler Moore provided Cory Burns with some padding; he doubled to bring home Nunez, giving Binghamton a 6-4 cushion.

Burns, after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, hurled a perfect ninth to lockdown his eighth save of the season in ten tries.

Ponies starter Corey Oswalt lasted just two innings after allowing three runs on four hits in the second inning. Khayyan Norfolk and Corbin Joseph touched up Oswalt for run-scoring singles in the second-inning rally. He squandered Binghamton’s early 2-0 advantage, garnered on Nido’s two-run first-inning double.

Kelly Secrest held the Senators at bay by tossing three innings of one-run baseball, before giving way to Tim Peterson.

Peterson (3-3) twirled scoreless sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win. He struck out two and lowered his ERA to 1.72.

Brady Dragmire (1-1) coughed up all three seventh-inning runs, two were earned. He faced the Rumble Ponies for the second time in four days.

The Rumble Ponies (44-34) hit the road for a three-game series at Altoona. RHP Marcos Molina takes the bump against Curve RHP Tanner Anderson with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 p.m. on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tomas Nido supplied the first three runs of the game for Binghamton…Matt Oberste extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of hits…the Rumble Ponies have their first three-game winning streak since May 24…

