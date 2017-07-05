South New Berlin Horseshoe Club

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 5th, 2017

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As of the week of June 28, Rustic Ridge Winery – the team of Ron Anderson and Larry Shaw – once again holds on to first-place in the South New Berlin Horseshoe Club league with 26 wins and 10 losses.

Rustic Ridge Winery added four wins to their team, while not dropping a single loss in the process. For the second week in a row the team has gone 4-0.

P&E has made some waves with their recent play, jumping from fifth-place all the way to second. This move came by way of a run where they added 3.5 wins and only .5 of a loss to their totals. Kelly’s Flowers subsequently dropped from second-place to fourth – splitting with two wins and two losses.


