Monday's Business: Local NBT Bank leaders assume new responsibilities

NORWICH – NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced on June 27 that several leaders in the company have assumed new responsibilities in the areas of Consumer Lending, Credit Administration and Risk Management, including Kurt Edwards, Shauna Hyle, Amy Wiles and Terra Carnrike-Granata.

“The NBT team has a deep bench with many experienced leaders who have the capacity and flexibility to take on new responsibilities as the Bank continues to grow and evolve in the dynamic financial services industry,” said Watt. “Kurt, Shauna, Amy and Terra are talented individuals who have demonstrated their ability to lead strong teams and drive strategic initiatives.”

Senior Vice President Kurt Edwards is now Chief Consumer Credit Officer. Edwards’s career with NBT has spanned 33 years, and he has held leadership roles in consumer lending and small business banking. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business and economics from SUNY Plattsburgh and has completed management development courses through the American Bankers Association and the American Institute of Banking. Edwards is a resident of Norwich and long-time volunteer with youth football programs in the area. He serves as a board member for the Otis A. Thompson Foundation and is a Leadership Chenango graduate.