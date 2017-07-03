Sherburne PONY League smashes Schenevus for 12-2 win

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne PONY League team played a fantastic seven innings of a game on Thursday, June 29, taking the home win at 12-2 over Schenevus.

“Schenevus mercy ruled us last time in five innings,” said Sherburne head coach Brian Hicks of his team’s improvement.

Sherburne and Schenevus each ripped off a run in the first inning – pacing each other at 1-1. In a matchup where every run counted for the revamped Sherburne squad, something happened that awakened the team – they would take the brief lead in the second inning at 2-1, as Nate Morgan snagged a single to send home a run.