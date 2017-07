OXFORD — Favorite local fiddlers Steve and Richard Ellsworth return to Lafayette Park Bandstand to perform old-time Irish and bluegrass tunes during the Oxford Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Hammerle Hill Fiddlers – the father-son duo hailing from McDonough – are the house band at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market and have played regularly at the summertime Oxford Farmers’ Market and throughout the region at festivals and contra dances.