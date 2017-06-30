The John Denver Musical premieres at the Chenango River Theatre 

GREENE–A true American troubadour and early environmental activist, John Denver’s songs make up much of the soundscape of the ‘60s and ‘70s with their honesty, passion and love of nature and mankind. Many, including Rocky Mountain High; Sunshine on My Shoulders; Leaving on a Jet Plane; Take Me Home, Country Roads and Thank God I’m A Country Boy are rediscovered in this lively look at Denver’s life, his two marriages, and his musical career. Taking the audience from his childhood growing up as a “military brat” to his days as a struggling singer/songwriter working with the Chad Mitchell Trio, Almost Heaven traces Denver’s impact as he reached worldwide super-stardom on his own.

By 1974, he was firmly established as America’s best-selling performer, and one of the most beloved entertainers of his era. Often derided by those who felt Denver was just a pop singer, it’s hard to ignore the ongoing popularity of his music decades after his death. With 12 Gold Albums, and four Platinum, Denver was one of the most popular artists of the decade. He recorded and performed primarily with an acoustic guitar and sang about his joy in nature, his disdain for city life, his enthusiasm for music, and his relationship trials.