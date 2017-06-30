Oxford soup kitchen adjusts menu for summer

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 30th, 2017

OXFORD -- In considering the warmer weather, the weekly Oxford ‘Soup & Sandwich Dinner’ is now christened the ‘Salad and Sandwich Dinner’ for the remainder of the summer.

Every Monday at 5:30 p.m., the Episcopal Parish House Community Center in Oxford hosts and serves a free dinner for those in need.

Up until May 29 of this year, freshly made meals had consisted of soups from scratch and sandwiches. Now with the temperature heating up, the steering committee of the soup kitchen has decided to change the menu to salads and sandwiches through the month of September.


