Fantastic Flexen foils Yard Goats, 7-5

HARTFORD, CT – Chris Flexen racked up ten strikeouts and tossed six innings of one-run ball to power the Binghamton Rumble Ponies past the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-5, on Thursday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. Matt Oberste drove in three runs to support the pitching staff’s season-high 15-strikeout performance. Binghamton pounded out a dozen hits to secure the series split.

Flexen opened his fourth career Double-A start by striking out the side in the first. The righty retired the first 13 Yard Goats he faced, a stretch that included seven strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies offense supported him with a five-run third inning. With two aboard, Luis Guillorme drove an RBI double off the left-field wall against starter Konner Wade. Matt Oberste followed by poking a run-producing single to right. Wade was pulled after walking David Thompson, and LJ Mazzilli greeted reliever Troy Neiman by floating a single down the right-field line. Oberste and Thompson scored on the drive before Kevin Kaczmarski scampered home when Drew Weeks’ throw from right skipped away.