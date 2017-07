BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies catcher Tomas Nido will play for the World Team at the 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, July 9, at Marlins Park in Miami. Nido is the tenth Binghamton player to be included in the game in the last seven years.

The Futures Game, entering his 19th year in existence, puts the top prospects in the game on the national stage during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week festivities.