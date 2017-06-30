Bryan Evans brings home fifth Afton Club Championship title, fourth in four years

Submitted Photo

AFTON – The Afton Golf Course saw member Bryan Evans secure his fifth club championship this past weekend – earning the title in the Championship Flight.

Evans has previously won the Afton Club Championship in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016 – adding his latest title on June 24, and 25 of 2017.

With the Afton Golf Course having a par of 72, Evans showed his dominance of the field of play by finishing as the only golfer in the top-five of any flight to shoot under par – at 68.

Evans four under par day on Saturday, June 24, was followed by a Sunday where he shot six over par, at 78. Evans edged out Travis Colburn for the win in the Championship flight by five strokes as Evans finished at 146 to Colburn’s 151.

Notably, in the Senior Flight, Mark Trevilo shot a 73 on Saturday, followed by a 74 on Sunday – earning him the Senior Flight win with a total of 147, only one stroke off of Evans.

The Afton Golf Course will be holding various tournaments in the near future.

Next on the radar for upcoming tournaments is Rock in the Park Charity Golf Tournament, which will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 7. This Captain and Crew tournament will cost $75 per person, and has an 8 a.m. registration and 9 a.m. start time.

Contact Jason Hall for more information on Rock in the Park Charity Golf Tournament. Email Jason at: jhall@tiogadowns.com or call him at: 607-639-2454.

The very next day, Saturday, July 8, the Afton Golf Course will be pairing up with the Deposit Lions Club to host the Deposit Lions Club 17th annual Golf Tournament. This tournament will again be played in the Captain and Crew style, with an 8:30 a.m. shot gun start. The 18-hole, four player team tournament proceeds will help to further the Lions cause of conquering blindness through treatment, while supporting those whose vision is impaired by paying for eyeglasses, vision testing, and hearing aides for those in need.

This tournament is just $65 per person and the fee includes green fees, cart and meal.

For more information or to sign up stop by the golf course or call the Afton Golf Course at: 607-639-2454 – or the Deposit Lions Club at: 607-467-4124.

Below is a list of the top finishers for each flight at the 2017 Afton Club Championship:

Championship Flight (Top-five finishers)

• Bryan Evans 68-78 – 146

• Travis Colburn 76-75 – 151

• Carl Carlson 77-79 – 156

• Timmy Parsons 78-78 – 156

• Keith Roughgarden 75-82 – 157

Senior Flight (Top-five finishers)

• Mark Trevilo 73-74 – 147

• Chuck Gardner 77-75 – 152

• Rich Laytham 83-79 – 162

• Craig LaForte 79-84 – 163

• Mike Pacenza 80-84 – 164

Super Seniors Flight (Top-five finishers)

• Kenny Springsteen 76-80 – 156

• Lew Whitney 84-79 – 163

• Roger Barr 85-79 – 164

• Ben Wilcox 80-85 – 165

• Dick Germond 89-90 – 179

Women’s Flight (Top-four finishers)

• Lori Shelly 82-78 – 160

• Ollie Noyes 93-91 – 184

• Amy Vance 114-107 – 221

• Betty Riley 110-116 – 226