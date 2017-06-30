Make it three, Junior Hellcats cap off season series with 5-1 win over Maine-Endwell

Karri Beckwith Photo

ENDWELL – Regrouping after a weekend doubleheader loss to Vestal, the Junior Hellcats snagged a third win over Maine-Endwell’s squad – taking the win at 5-1 with the power of their bats.

“We played our brand of baseball. We hit the ball hard, stayed in good counts and produced. It was nice seeing everyone contribute, even off the bench. Nice to season sweep a division opponent,” said Junior Hellcat head coach Nick McCullough.

Eight hits for the team, with three RBI and five runs equaled a win over the Spartans Junior Legion team, on June 28. Leading the charge at the plate for the Junior Hellcats was Brad Beckwith 3-4 with one RBI and one run – and Brayden Supensky 2-2 with a run.

“Brad Beckwith played completely amazing. Had 3 hits and started him at a position he doesn’t normally play and did a great job. JT Vinal also played very well defensively,” said coach McCullough.