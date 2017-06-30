Unadilla Valley PONY league team splits two games over the week

NEW BERLIN – What better way to respond to taking a 25-4 loss at home, than to come out and flip the game to defend your home field for a 16-3 win just two days later.

That is exactly what the Unadilla Valley PONY league baseball squad did over this week of play, falling behind early and in a big way to Schenevus on Tuesday, June 27, for the 25-4 loss – all before rebounding on Thursday, June 29, for the 16-3 win over Milford.

During the home game against Schenevus, Unadilla Valley’s defense was bombarded with hits – 12 to be specific – while the UV offense couldn’t managed to key in on the ball, producing just two hits of their own.

Earning the two hits for UV was Colin Grant, going 1-1 and Drew Emrich, going 1-2 with two runs. Cameron Osborne secured an Rbi and a run while Brandon Kneale snagged a run as well.

Unfortunately, the game was over before UV had their first at bats. Schenevus smashed in five runs in the top of the first for the 5-0 lead, before hitting in six more in the top of the second inning. UV would rally somewhat in the bottom of the third for three runs – but this comeback was quickly stifled with a six run inning in the fourth and an eight run inning in the fifth for Schenevus.