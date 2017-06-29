ACHIEVE announces unification with Chenango ARC/CWS

BINGHAMTON – ACHIEVE announces unification with Chenango County ARC/CWS to support people with developmental disabilities in Chenango, Broome and Tioga Counties. Chenango County ARC/CWS and ACHIEVE have entered into an agreement to beginning joint operations as of June 1, 2017.

“The unification of our two organizations will improve our ability to fulfill our mission of providing life-changing support for hundreds of families in Chenango, Broome and Tioga Counties”, said Mary Jo Thorn, CEO for ACHIEVE. “By building on the strengths of both organizations, Chenango County ARC/CWS and ACHIEVE we will be able to combine talents to ensure the residents of our communities who have developmental disabilities can enjoy the maximum possible integration into the community and have access to the best possible services,” said Ms. Thorn.