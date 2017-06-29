Assemblyman Brindisi launches campaign for Congress against Tenney

Submitted photo of Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi

UTICA – Yesterday, June 28, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D – Utica) officially launched his campaign for Congress in New York's 22nd Congressional District – which encompasses Chenango County – a seat currently held by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R – New Hartford).

In announcing his campaign, Brindisi said, "I believe in public service as a calling—I’ve represented our families in the Assembly and fought for our children on the School Board. From Utica to Rome, to Binghamton and Cortland, I understand the challenges our communities face and I know we can build a brighter future for our families."

He continued, "In Congress, I will be an independent voice for upstate New York—I’m ready to work with anyone to get things done and bring positive change and new jobs to our community. I believe bipartisanship is the key to finding solutions that can make a difference for our families and community."